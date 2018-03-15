This guy’s winning yoyo routine might be the most skillful thing you see in 2018

Remember yoyos? Well if you’d kept at it like Joey Jessen has, you might be producing unbelievable videos like the one below.

Jessen, 18, was taking part in a competition in Arizona, and while his performance has been watched by millions, it also earned him the state championship.

It’s not hard to see why.

So it’s kinda nerdy but yesterday I became the 2018 Arizona state yoyo champion. pic.twitter.com/50VwMXmy5w — Joey Jessen (@thejsgj) March 12, 2018

“I’ve been yoyo-ing for about four years,” Jessen told the Press Association. “My friends at the time would yoyo and I found it to be something I really enjoyed.

“The tricks I used were part of one of the five divisions of yoyoing called Offstring (4A),” he continued.

“I started my routine out with basic tricks and slowly worked my way into harder tricks to fit the music and to score higher.”

Not everything went to plan as a few mistakes threatened to ruin his title chances.

“I had some mess-ups, but I stayed calm and recovered,” he said.