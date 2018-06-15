This guy's screen recording is hilarious

Screen recording is a handy thing to have but this might just be the best use of the technology yet.

Twitter user Marissa has shared her boyfriend's genius use of the screen record feature.

While having a deep and meaningful with your other half, you often wonder what is going through their mind.

Well, Marissa's partner was clearly very focused on their heart-to-heart judging by the gas video he sent to her in the middle of it.

It's his little song that really makes it.

In the middle of having a heart to heart conversation my boyfriend unexpectedly sends me this screen recording... pic.twitter.com/wNlSbzAzNn — Tee (@Marissa_Tee_) June 15, 2018

The video has already been viewed over three and a half million times since it was uploaded earlier today.

I think he may have started a new trend.

Digital Desk