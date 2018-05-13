This guy perfectly performed six different characters with the same classic line

When Ryan Creamer filmed himself saying “Hey guys, you’re gonna wanna take a look at this,” as six different characters, he didn’t know quite how many people really would want to take a look at it.

As it happens, thousands of people wanted to take a look at his hilarious and accurate rendition of the classic move line, which has become a blockbuster cliche.

The 6 Types of People That Say “You Guys Are Gonna Wanna Take a Look at This” in Movies pic.twitter.com/sSHDryWm5N — Ryan Creamer (@ryguyguyry) May 13, 2018

From ‘scientist seeing something unusual on a computer screen’ to ‘guy on a boat looking at the oncoming storm’ every character is spot on.

“The background is I watched Se7en for the first time on Netflix earlier in the day,” said Ryan, who is a writer and performer.

“I don’t know if they even say: ‘You guys are gonna wanna take a look at this,’ in it, but that detective vibe was in my head and no one was home at my apartment so I just shot it real quick.

“I’m a writer at CollegeHumor and a performer at the UCB theatre in New York, and hopefully now will get to play this part in every movie for the rest of time.”

all I ask from this is that I get cast in this role in every movie going forward — Ryan Creamer (@ryguyguyry) May 13, 2018

*me seeing this tweet*

Uh guys..... UR GUNNA WANNA TAKE A LOOK AT THIS.. — ME, MEREDITH PAUL 🦄✨ (@mereip) May 13, 2018

Brilliant. I’m going to email this to all my friends. Wish I could think of a good subject line for it. — Neil Richards (@neilrich75) May 13, 2018

The seventh character writes itself. Twitter user who sees a funny video online and simply has to show their friends.

“Hey guys, you’re gonna wanna take a look at this.”

- Press Association