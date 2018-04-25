This goat and dog ran away from home together and went on an adventure

A goat and a dog became an unlikely adventuring duo before they were picked up by police in Minnesota.

Lieutenant Gordon Shank responded to a call of a loose goat and dog walking along the highway together, keeping them company after passing motorists had contained them to keep them safe.

The adorable pair turned out to be from the same family, and after being picked up by the police they were returned to their owner.

So, this really happened on Saturday. Lt. Gordon Shank responded to a call of a loose goat & dog walking together on Hwy. 61 near Hastings. Passing motorists had contained the duo to keep them safe. Lt. Shank kept the two pals company until the Humane Society showed up. pic.twitter.com/TXfMZt76BP — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 23, 2018

The incident happened on Highway 61 near Hastings. Lt Shank stayed with the animals until the Hudson Humane Society could reunite them with their owners.

Social media users loved the dynamic duo, even calling for a film to be made about their unlikely friendship.

Dear Hollywood: Made this movie. https://t.co/CgBXABHwVZ — Sarah Sicheneder (@SarahSicheneder) April 24, 2018

Animal Control, which took the animals to the Hudson Humane Society, said: “They were quite the pair – very attached to one another.”