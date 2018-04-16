This girl’s struggle to get a hockey puck from her hero will break your heart then melt it

In scenes more gripping than an actual game of hockey, the world watched as one Washington Capitals fan struggled to get her hands on a valuable souvenir.

Ahead of a Stanley Cup play-off game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Capitals player Brett Connolly made his way over to the crowd to give a young fan a puck, but it proved a little more difficult than that.

The 25-year-old’s first attempt found its way to another boy, before the child next to her received the second puck, but with all the perseverance of a professional athlete, Connolly eventually got one to her.

Some were irritated that the two boys received pucks before the girl, with commentator Rob Carlin asking: “What are we doing here? Are we raising gentlemen or what?!”

Did I sound like a dad of girls?? LOL — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) April 16, 2018

Meanwhile others were touched by Connolly’s efforts to make sure a puck got to her.

Sweet that he kept going back for her. #StanleyCup — Susan Munson (@susan_munson) April 15, 2018

But was the man who many presumed to be the children’s father simply playing a sophisticated game, ensuring all three kids received a puck?

That father is father of the year cause all three kids got one pic.twitter.com/cXz6FlEVoX — 勹丹日丹亡廾工 (@therealJ_Wash) April 16, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes.