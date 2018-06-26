This girl tried playing #WhatTheFluff with her dog and it didn’t go to plan

The internet’s cutest new craze is making dogs all over the internet go viral, but this pooch didn’t quite stick to the programme.

Chewy, short for Chewbacca, and his owner, Kierra Willis, 20, had a go at the #WhatTheFluffChallenge, which involves a dog’s owner disappearing behind a blanket, usually leaving the dog stunned.

However, Chewy had more important things to attend to.

In a video posted to Twitter by student Kierra, Chewy can be seen running away as soon as she lifts the blanket, and missing the big reveal.

“I decided to do the challenge because he loves to follow me around so I wanted to see what his reaction would be if I were to disappear,” said Kierra.

“When he ran off I couldn’t see what was happening, but I heard his little feet so I figured he ran away.”

The internet marvelled at Chewy’s sass in the video.

His homie telling him about the challenge like pic.twitter.com/XquREQDJH1 — 𝐎𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐠 (@YayAreasFinests) June 26, 2018

Chewy got out there quick af 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/c6MvnjJpOs — yup thas me (@Ciaraaatay) June 26, 2018

“He’s very lovable but protective over my family and loves to play which is why he was running around in the video,” said Kierra.

- Press Association