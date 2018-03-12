This girl invented the ultimate way to remember if you locked the front door

We’ve all been there. The morning after a heavy night out and you suddenly panic that you left the front door unlocked.

This moment of horror could be a thing of the past if you follow this person’s smart drunken idea.

Abi Bird, 22, from Hampshire, got home after a party and was home alone, and a bit worse for wear, when she decided to photograph each door she locked with a thumbs up, as a favour to her sober self in the morning.

Just found these on my phone because drunk me apparently knew sober me would panic that I hadn’t locked all the doors ahahahahahahah pic.twitter.com/hFugwN7dPS — Abs👽 (@birrrdo) March 10, 2018

On Saturday morning, Abi shared the photos on Twitter, gaining more than 4,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.

“I’ve left doors unlocked or opened before when I’ve gotten in from a night out so I normally worry about it when I wake up hungover,” she told the Press Association.

Those sharing her photos tagged loved ones, telling them to try the method in future.

“I find it kind of hilarious that people love it,” Abi said.

“I just put it on there because I thought it was such a dumb thing to think of to do when I was drunk and I didn’t even remember doing it until I looked through my camera roll the next day.”