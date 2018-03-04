This German GAA club made the most of the freezing cold with some hurling on ice

Storm Emma has forced a lot of GAA match cancellations across the country this week and our European friends across the water were no different.

German-based GAA club Setanta Berlin had their training and a tournament cancelled this week, but it didn't stop some team members from making the most of a bad situation.

Germany experienced freezing temperatures just as we did back home, and today saw the cancellation of the club's morning training due to unsafe ground conditions.

But in true Irish fashion, where there's a will, there's a way.

Some of the club members decided to get creative in order to get some hurling in, despite the freezing cold.

All it took was some skates, a hurl, and some improvising.

Ladies and gentleman, Setanta Berlin bring you Hurling on Ice.

