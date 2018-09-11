This Gaston meme is a real beauty that will have you singing along
You know the song about Gaston from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast? The one where the film’s antagonist shows off to all the townsfolk in the pub?
Well the tuneful ego-trip has returned, this time not as a live-action remake starring Emma Watson and Luke Evans, but as a meme.
If you can’t recall the chorus’ tune, these nine brilliant examples of the new piece of online creativity may help jog your memory.
1. No-one tweets like Gaston
Takes a screencap so he can subtweet like Gaston pic.twitter.com/shwvKTxO4c— Eric Proton (@EricProton) September 10, 2018
2. Mini wheats like Gaston
No— JOONIE DAY!!!! (@93v95s) September 5, 2018
one
eats like Gaston
Mini wheats like Gaston
No one says ”this bitch empty” and y e e t s like Gaston
3. No-one references poetry feasts like Gaston
No— Neven Mrgan (@mrgan) September 7, 2018
one
yums like Gaston
Eats iced plums like Gaston
Knows you saved them but craves them, succumbs like Gaston
4. No-one leaks like Gaston
NO— jonny sun (@jonnysun) September 6, 2018
ONE’S
IN..
COURT LIKE GASTON
LEAKS REPORTS LIKE GASTON
WRITES IN PRESS AS “ANONYMOUS SOURCE” LIKE GASTON
5. Bake-Off weeks like Gaston
NOOOO— heckin joie (@megasaur99) September 11, 2018
ONEEEE
BAKES LIKE GASTON
CARROT CAKES LIKE GASTON
NO ONE PREPARES PUFF PASTRY THAT FLAKES LIKE GASTON
"I use fondant in all of my dECORAAAATING!"
6. No-one fixes breaks and body tweaks like Gaston
[Orthopedic OR ensemble]— Dr. Shadowgazer (@DShadowgazer) September 7, 2018
No
One
“Bro”s like Gaston
reduces Bones like Gaston
wears s-medium scrubs to show off their swoles like Gaston!
7. No-one treats like Gaston
[ER doc version]— surRealEDdoc (@realEDdoc) September 9, 2018
No
One
Runs a code like Gaston
Blocks AV-node like Gaston
Treats trauma, grandmama, and kids colds like Gaston🎶
8. Morbid tweets like Gaston
me: I need to buy new stamps so I'm not sending out condolence cards with Disney villain stamps on them— Jenny H @ Reading the End (@readingtheend) September 4, 2018
friend: no one grieves like Gaston, acts bereaved like Gaston
me: how are you doing this
friend: no one orders ornate funeral wreaths like Gaston
9. No-one sells you that cream for your feet like Gaston
No— Fluffy 🗑🐼 (@PharmaBlue) September 9, 2018
One
Fills like Gaston
Counts out pills like Gaston
Helps everyone out with their ills like Gaston#PharmacyBeautyAndTheBeast
That’s enough rhyme for today.
