This Gaston meme is a real beauty that will have you singing along

You know the song about Gaston from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast? The one where the film’s antagonist shows off to all the townsfolk in the pub?

Well the tuneful ego-trip has returned, this time not as a live-action remake starring Emma Watson and Luke Evans, but as a meme.

If you can’t recall the chorus’ tune, these nine brilliant examples of the new piece of online creativity may help jog your memory.

1. No-one tweets like Gaston

Takes a screencap so he can subtweet like Gaston pic.twitter.com/shwvKTxO4c — Eric Proton (@EricProton) September 10, 2018

2. Mini wheats like Gaston

No

one



eats like Gaston



Mini wheats like Gaston



No one says ”this bitch empty” and y e e t s like Gaston — JOONIE DAY!!!! (@93v95s) September 5, 2018

3. No-one references poetry feasts like Gaston

No



one



yums like Gaston



Eats iced plums like Gaston



Knows you saved them but craves them, succumbs like Gaston — Neven Mrgan (@mrgan) September 7, 2018

4. No-one leaks like Gaston

NO



ONE’S



IN..



COURT LIKE GASTON



LEAKS REPORTS LIKE GASTON



WRITES IN PRESS AS “ANONYMOUS SOURCE” LIKE GASTON — jonny sun (@jonnysun) September 6, 2018

5. Bake-Off weeks like Gaston

NOOOO



ONEEEE



BAKES LIKE GASTON

CARROT CAKES LIKE GASTON

NO ONE PREPARES PUFF PASTRY THAT FLAKES LIKE GASTON



"I use fondant in all of my dECORAAAATING!" — heckin joie (@megasaur99) September 11, 2018

6. No-one fixes breaks and body tweaks like Gaston

[Orthopedic OR ensemble]



No



One



“Bro”s like Gaston



reduces Bones like Gaston



wears s-medium scrubs to show off their swoles like Gaston! — Dr. Shadowgazer (@DShadowgazer) September 7, 2018

7. No-one treats like Gaston

[ER doc version]



No



One



Runs a code like Gaston



Blocks AV-node like Gaston



Treats trauma, grandmama, and kids colds like Gaston🎶 — surRealEDdoc (@realEDdoc) September 9, 2018

8. Morbid tweets like Gaston

me: I need to buy new stamps so I'm not sending out condolence cards with Disney villain stamps on them



friend: no one grieves like Gaston, acts bereaved like Gaston



me: how are you doing this



friend: no one orders ornate funeral wreaths like Gaston — Jenny H @ Reading the End (@readingtheend) September 4, 2018

9. No-one sells you that cream for your feet like Gaston

No



One



Fills like Gaston



Counts out pills like Gaston



Helps everyone out with their ills like Gaston#PharmacyBeautyAndTheBeast — Fluffy 🗑🐼 (@PharmaBlue) September 9, 2018

That’s enough rhyme for today.

- Press Association