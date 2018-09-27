This gamer found the actual street he was playing from in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Playing video games can offer an escape from the real world, but Marvel’s Spider-Man game is so realistic that it’s hard not to notice the landmarks on your very own doorstep.

Robert Pagan, 24, was playing the new video game in New York, when he noticed something quite familiar about the location his Spider-Man character was jumping through.

It was right outside his window.

I was playing Spider-Man when I noticed a building that looked familiar... pic.twitter.com/zDOmmNfTCG — Rob Pagan (@theRobertPagan) September 25, 2018

The building in question is the Islamic Cultural Center of New York City, and Rob had plenty of angles from which to admire it.

The video gained hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes on Twitter, with social media users enjoying the meta aspect of the situation.

Go to your window and see yourself playing the game seeing yourself playing the game seeing yourself playing the game seeing yourself playing the game — Classy News on YouTube (@ClassyNewsDude) September 26, 2018

The game has been a huge hit for Sony, with features such as the game’s selfie mode sending fans into a spin.

Is there a better way to explore your own city?

