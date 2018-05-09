This Galway hotel is hosting a Royal Wedding themed afternoon tea next weekend
Love or hate them, all eyes will be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Royal Wedding takes place next weekend, Saturday, May 19.
Expected to be one of the largest events on British television, one Galway hotel has decided to join in on the excitement and host a royal-wedding themed afternoon tea.
The House, located in the Latin Quarter of the Connacht city, will be streaming the event while serving tea from noon, just as the couple ties the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, London.
After the ceremony, at 1 pm the couple will then travel through Windsor in a carriage.
The menu is set to nod to American and British classics in honour of both Meghan and Harry, accompanied by their famous champagne cocktail, The Duchess.
A tipple that was created for the visit of Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, to the hotel in 2015 during the Royal Visit to Ireland.
It was described by The Duchess of Cornwall herself as being “quite innocuous” and "packs a bit of a punch. You’ll have to sip it slowly though as it is deceptively strong. Delicious though”.
