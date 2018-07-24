This former NFL player has gotten the meme treatment and we can’t stop laughing
There ain't no problem with sports commentator and ‘Undisputed’ co-host Shannon Sharpe becoming a meme thanks to his unusual response.
The former American football player’s high-pitched answer has become the source of memes everywhere on the internet.
Here are some of our favourites.
“Delete my number and stop talking to me, we done.”— VALLY VAL (@lavalcarmel) July 18, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/Zs4X0HiTqz
Anyone: I’m so sorry, but unfortunately I cant make it— lul yawn ✨ (@youmakeme_YAWN) July 18, 2018
Me, still in the bed: pic.twitter.com/gsURd5ggRH
Professor: Sorry Group 4. We’re running out of class time so we’re gunna have to postpone your— Akua Tekyiaw. (@SooWandaful) July 21, 2018
presen—
Group 4: pic.twitter.com/Fb9jIpzfyf
Fiona: When I was a child, a witch put a spell on me that turns me into an ogre— jimmy (@yeezus_jd) July 23, 2018
Shrek:pic.twitter.com/nm1PaYmtOg
critic: mamma mia 2 is just more abba covers— maggie saw mm2!! (@donnasheridcn) July 21, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/0s6F8KoTnU
Sharpe doesn’t understand why he’s the source for so many memes - which led to more memes as a result.
Shannon: "yall ain't right for turning me into a meme"— Carlos Montana (@CarlosMontana24) July 23, 2018
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Npu4aixxEz
