This five-year-old boy battling leukaemia had his dreams come true and it will warm your heart

Back to Discover Home

Brave Matteo Papa, a young boy from Ontario in Canada, has seen his dream come true on his fifth birthday.

Papa, who is receiving treatment for leukaemia, has around 18 months to complete it.

But one thing has always been on his mind – to become a firefighter.


So firefighters in his home city of Vaughan, near Toronto, came together to give him a gift he would never forget, allowing him to join their department for the day.

The five-year-old was gifted his very own uniform – complete with helmet – and he rolled up to school in a fire engine, driven by his new colleagues at the local fire department.

Larry Bentley, the Vaughan Fire Chief who greeted Matteo, told CTV News Toronto: “I had a couple of tears there for a minute. It’s a special day for us to give back to the community and to Matteo.”

In pictures posted on the Vaughan Fire Twitter page, Matteo is seen standing proudly among his heroes, looking every bit the part in his gear.

His mum, Judy, told CTV: “It’s been a long road, but thanks to SickKids and the doctors and nurses, they helped us get through this.”
KEYWORDS: Viral, Charity, Firefighter, UK, Canada, Firefighter, Leukaemia, Sweet, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover