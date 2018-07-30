This festival celebrates dogs for their friendship and we honestly can’t think of anything better
Dogs really are our best friends and finally there’s a festival which celebrates this.
"Kukur Tihar" or "Day of the Dog" is the second day of Diwali in Nepal, and sees Nepalese dogs - both with homes and without - thanked for their loyalty and friendship.
The festival falls on November 6 this year and continues the theme of Diwali, which celebrates the relationships we have with all things.
A red mark (Tika) is placed on their foreheads as a sign of sacredness and the dogs are decorated with flowers and garlands.
We can’t think of anything cuter than showing our favourite pups how much we love and appreciate them.
Kukur (Dog) Tihar The second day is called Kukur Tihar or Kukur Puja (worship of the dogs). Dog, which is believed to be messenger of Lord Yamaraj, the God of death, is worshiped once a year on this day. People offer garlands, tika and delicious food to the dogs, and acknowledge the cherished relationship between humans and the dogs. -Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal. #kukurtihar #festival #nepal
Throwback to dog festival when Django had his day . . . . . . . . #theamazingpaw #thefriendlywalker #dogfestival #kukurtihar #nepal #dogdays #tb #doglife #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogworship #pugsofinstagram #pugs #doggo #pupper #dogwalk #petcare #chicago #sanfrancisco #pugstagram #pugsrequest #doglover #doglove #treats
For us, everyday is Kukur Tihar.
