This festival celebrates dogs for their friendship and we honestly can’t think of anything better

Dogs really are our best friends and finally there’s a festival which celebrates this.

"Kukur Tihar" or "Day of the Dog" is the second day of Diwali in Nepal, and sees Nepalese dogs - both with homes and without - thanked for their loyalty and friendship.

The festival falls on November 6 this year and continues the theme of Diwali, which celebrates the relationships we have with all things.

Happy (belated) kukur puja! #kukurpuja #kukurtihar #nepalibabu

A post shared by Marvin (@marvinthedood) on

A red mark (Tika) is placed on their foreheads as a sign of sacredness and the dogs are decorated with flowers and garlands.

We can’t think of anything cuter than showing our favourite pups how much we love and appreciate them.

Estrella siendo una estrella #perritosajenos

A post shared by ilecastello (@ilecastello) on

Happy #KukurTihar #FestivalsOfNepal

A post shared by Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourism) on

For us, everyday is Kukur Tihar.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

