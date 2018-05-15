This epic relay race will give you ideas for the next time you stay in a hotel

There is nothing more tempting than the long, clear stretch of a hotel hallway to challenge your friends to a race.

And that temptation only becomes stronger when you compete for your school’s athletics team.

Antwuane Johnson, a student at McKinney High School in Texas, was staying at a hotel in Austin ahead of the University Interscholastic League track meet.

It seems he was keen to get his relay practice in before the start of the competition, as a video shows him racing other students in an impromptu relay race.

The student was one of a few competitors racing through the hotel’s corridors, with other teams competing on floors below.

His friends are heard cheering the champ on in the background.

The 42-second clip has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Twitter in just one day.

- Press Association