This epic relay race will give you ideas for the next time you stay in a hotel
There is nothing more tempting than the long, clear stretch of a hotel hallway to challenge your friends to a race.
And that temptation only becomes stronger when you compete for your school’s athletics team.
Antwuane Johnson, a student at McKinney High School in Texas, was staying at a hotel in Austin ahead of the University Interscholastic League track meet.
I bet our Hotel is faster than yours 🏃🏽♂️💨 @TXMileSplit @milesplit @TTFCA @InsideTxTrack @Imonthetrack #HotelRelayChallenge pic.twitter.com/n4xmT0bnh5— 🔱ANTWUANE JOHNSON 🔱 (@antwuanejohnson) May 13, 2018
It seems he was keen to get his relay practice in before the start of the competition, as a video shows him racing other students in an impromptu relay race.
The student was one of a few competitors racing through the hotel’s corridors, with other teams competing on floors below.
His friends are heard cheering the champ on in the background.
The 42-second clip has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Twitter in just one day.
- Press Association
