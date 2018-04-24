This elephant wasted no time enjoying the sunshine with a pool party of its own

When spring finally arrives, it’s hard to resist the call of the pool – and that was certainly the case for Samudra the elephant at Oregon Zoo.

The nine-year-old adolescent male of the Asian elephant family saw the warm weather as the perfect opportunity to dive into one of two pools at the zoo’s Elephant Lands.

Samudra dove for apple and honeydew melon in the 160,000-gallon pool, before having a break in the sun and then returning to the water.

The pool apparently also has a play jet that sprays water and is controlled remotely from a keeper presentation area. No wonder Samudra is having so much fun!