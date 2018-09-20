This Dublin pub will now allow you bring your dog to dinner

Do you ever find yourself missing your furry friend on a night out?

Or feel the pangs of guilt as those puppy dog eyes watch you put your coat on?

Well, now you can bring your dog with you as one Dublin pub has introduced a Doggy Date Night.

Every Wednesday from September 26, Doyles Corner in Phibsboro will open reservations to our four-legged friends.

As part of the package, diners or “the humans” can choose any two main courses from their “Wuff and Ready Menu” plus a bottle of wine for €40.

This also includes a doggy beer!

A round of a paws, Doyles.