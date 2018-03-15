This dog's oddly human-like face has got people talking

A dog is going viral for looking a little unusual. The one-year-old pup has a strangely human-like face.

Yogi the dog caught the internet’s eye when his owner posted a photo of her two pet dogs side-by-side. Yogi, left, is seen next to eight-year-old shih tzu Darla.

Yogi and Darla (Chantal Desjardins)

Chantal Desjardins, the dogs’ owner, said she didn’t realise how human-like Yogi’s face is until people started to comment on and share her Facebook post.

She said: “I didn’t notice it at all! I think he just looks like a puppy. I think it’s def when he’s groomed and his eyes are showing more when people really see it.

“The more I look the more I see Nicolas Cage.”

Yogi the dog (Chantal Desjardins)

Social media users have been drawing comparisons between the dog’s face and celebrities, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Walken and Nicolas Cage.

A “friend of a friend” of Desjardins’s posted the photo on Reddit, and has now received more than 19,000 upvotes and plenty of confused comments.

Comment from discussion Great-Hatsby’s comment from discussion "A friend of a friend posted a pic on Facebook of her dog. It looks like it has a man’s face."

Comment from discussion Notrahbert’s comment from discussion "A friend of a friend posted a pic on Facebook of her dog. It looks like it has a man’s face."

Yogi may have soulful eyes and a manly face, but people have fallen in love with the little dog.

Desjardins said: “He is a crazy playful and snuggly pup. Full of energy.”