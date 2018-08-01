This doggo eating a dandelion gives a lesson in self-control

According to his owner, Bunsen is a master of self-control, just not when it comes to chomping dandelions – and it turns out it’s a trait he shares with many others of his kind.

Bunsen is a one-year-old Bernese mountain dog owned by Jason and Kris Zackowski, who has just been featured on popular pooch appreciation Twitter page WeRateDogs.

This is Bunsen. He’s working on his self-control. Hasn’t quite figured it out yet. 12/10 we believe in you Bunsen pic.twitter.com/eDRPDl8ODs — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 31, 2018

“I was sitting with Bunsen watching him attack the dandelions and snapped a cute before and after pic – it was a fluke,” Jason, a chemistry teacher from Alberta, Canada, told the Press Association.

“We are training him to be a therapy dog – he already comes to my school during final exams and helps with anxiety and takes pictures with the high school students. They love him!”

Bunsen’s whopping but unsurprising 12 out of 10 score – after all he’s a good dog – has inspired many more owners to share shots of their flower-eating best friends.

Similar issue with Jaws here pic.twitter.com/wIeKZq24Cl — Molly Arnold (@MollyArnold125) July 31, 2018

Charlie is the same way... self control at a 0/10 pic.twitter.com/x2rJW7STH4 — tinq ϟ (@tina_bentley) July 31, 2018

Some were more tempted by vegetables than blooms.

Same thing happens with Chato pic.twitter.com/jiUqxHrZlO — Numbskull (@Numbskull430) July 31, 2018

In case there was any doubt about Bunsen’s usual ability to control his jaws, Jason and Kris did share some footage to show off what he’s capable of.

I have self control with treats- but not dandelions!!! pic.twitter.com/tlTQjtinHK — Bunsen (@bunsenbernerbmd) July 31, 2018

Bunsen has built up a following of thousands on Instagram and Twitter, and Jason reckons its accounts like his that make up the best bits of social media.

“You never know what kind of day people are having and social media can have such negative aspects to it,” said Jason. “Bunsen and WeRateDogs are a bright spot!”

Indeed.

- Press Association