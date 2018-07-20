This dog will run away from any harmless object her owner picks up

Ideally you don’t want your dog to run away in fear from you, but when they scare this easily it’s hard for that not to happen.

Nova is a bully pitbull, and she will run away from an object her owner Erik happens to pick up – take a look.

“Nova gets spooked by everything so that’s why she just ran from everything,” Erik said of his one-and-a-half-year-old pup.

He’s not wrong either, the video shows Nova running from a Post-it Note, hairbrush and even a small trowel.

The 18-year-old from Chicago runs a clothing line – let’s hope none of the T-shirts he’s selling are too spooky.

