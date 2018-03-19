This dog snored so loudly he woke himself up and it’s adorable

A sleepy dog has gone viral for an adorable reason. The two-year-old pup was in a deep sleep, and snored so loudly he woke himself up.

Alexis Waclawski posted the video of her dog Moose on Twitter, and it has now had more than three million views.

Moose is a golden retriever and pit bull cross, rescued by Waclawski last summer.

The sleepy dog from Ohio has captured the hearts of social media users, who, as well as retweeting the post more than 100,000 times, have been commenting on the cute video.

Waclawski said: “I fully support dog rescue. Moose has changed my life for the better.

“He has been making me smile since I got him, now he got the chance to make millions of others smile too.”
