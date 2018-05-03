This dog levelled up and ate his owner’s entire degree
A good boy has shown he is a cut above the rest by chewing up not his owner’s homework, but his degree.
Archie, a one-year-old mini schnauzer, is notorious for eating the post but his owners, Swapna and James Haddow, thought they had solved the issue by installing a sack to catch the mail.
But on the day that James, a general surgeon, was hoping to receive his hard-earned degree certificate from Queen Mary, University of London, he found it alright… just not in one piece.
Husband [hopeful]: Any post today? I’m expecting my degree certificate.— Swapna Haddow (@SwapnaHaddow) April 30, 2018
Me: ...
The dog: ...
The son: ...
Husband: ...
Me: The dog ate your degree pic.twitter.com/uACErZtCy6
Pictures show the adorable pup sitting proudly by the remains, blissfully unaware of his massive faux pas.
“He’s always loved eating paper,” James, 40, told the Press Association.
Swapna, a children’s author and creator of the Dave Pigeon books, added that Archie had “somehow managed to get into the sack on this occasion”.
But there are no hard feelings – in fact, when James had his shredded-up certificate handed to him in a carrier bag, he couldn’t help but laugh.
UPDATE:— Swapna Haddow (@SwapnaHaddow) April 30, 2018
Husband and Archie are still best of friends. (And yes, that is the husband’s degree in the Poundland shopping bag.) pic.twitter.com/shLRGhoqo7
“When Swapna told me what had happened and handed me my degree in a plastic bag, I couldn’t stop laughing. I asked Archie if he had eaten my degree and his cheeky face said it all,” he said.
“We are best of friends and always will be.”
Eight-year-old son Phoenix found the incident just as hilarious.
“When we came through the door and saw Daddy’s degree all over the hallway, I was laughing so much. And then I had to tidy it up because my mum said so,” he said.
Swapna, 35, joked: “To be honest, I wish he’d chew up a few more bills if he’s going to chew anything.
“He is such a loving and friendly dog and he’s the best dog to have an afternoon nap with.” But the author concluded: “We need a better mail sack.”
What was the certificate for, you ask? A research degree in digestive diseases.
And digest, he did.
