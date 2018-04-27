This dog had no time for his owner doing a face mask

A dog has made its feelings on beauty routines very clear in a hilarious video posted on Twitter.

Twitter user @a_ad46 and her dog Saint have gone viral after she posted a video showing him tugging a sheet mask off her face.

I took a fat L last night! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/O6e117Xv0W — ••• (@a_ad46) April 25, 2018

“I took a fat L last night” she wrote, on sharing the video. Later she also shared pictures of the cheeky German shepherd going about his daily life.

Her name is $AINT and she’s a 4months old German Shepard for those asking 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/gE2fz97L0F — ••• (@a_ad46) April 25, 2018

Twitter reacted with glee to the video.

my chest is ACHING trying to hold in this laughter at work omg 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — wiggie smallz (@such_A_frknlady) April 25, 2018

This is my new favorite thing 😭😂 — Neidy🦋 (@nfubos) April 25, 2018

Lol she said what is that on you face ??!.... here let me get it lmao 😂 — paradise_baby 🇩🇪🇩🇴 (@mystery21231) April 26, 2018

Due to her incredibly clear skin, the video’s poster was bound to get questions on what she was using to keep her skin so fresh. Luckily for humankind, she shared her secret.

Ayyyeeee! It is Garnier moister bomb sheet mask it’s a green packet 🔥 — ••• (@a_ad46) April 25, 2018

Possibly the best reactions, though, were those who made the video into a meme.

apple music taking the last $10 out my account https://t.co/UshKgSOtgM — b o r i (@xborisr) April 25, 2018

“YOU AINT GOIN OUT LIKE THAT” https://t.co/aIf7FeFzCz — Game of Scones (@Luge_Knight) April 25, 2018

When I tell BAE she beautiful and don't need all the extras https://t.co/0ofKlRc8ek — Got It Out The Mud 👣💰💪🏾 (@jayherbo910) April 25, 2018