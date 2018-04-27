This dog had no time for his owner doing a face mask

A dog has made its feelings on beauty routines very clear in a hilarious video posted on Twitter.

Twitter user @a_ad46 and her dog Saint have gone viral after she posted a video showing him tugging a sheet mask off her face.

“I took a fat L last night” she wrote, on sharing the video. Later she also shared pictures of the cheeky German shepherd going about his daily life.

Twitter reacted with glee to the video.

Due to her incredibly clear skin, the video’s poster was bound to get questions on what she was using to keep her skin so fresh. Luckily for humankind, she shared her secret.

Possibly the best reactions, though, were those who made the video into a meme.
