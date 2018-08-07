This dog dressed up like Paddington Bear is the cutest thing you’ll see all day

Bertram the Pomeranian is a dead ringer for Paddington Bear and we can’t even deal with how adorable he is.

Whether, like Paddington, he has a love of marmalade sandwiches, we're not too sure.

A post shared by Bertram The Pomeranian (@bertiebertthepom) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

In the pic, Bertram said how his Halloween costume had come a bit too early but it's safe to say he looks anything but ruff in this cute insta.

The chocolate Pomeranian has a wardrobe filled with bowties, sun hats, and woollen knits, so the Paddington get-up seems like a natural choice.

He even knows how to rock a flower crown - watch out Beyonce, you've got competition.