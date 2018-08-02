This deer ‘doing laps’ in the swimming pool is all of us on a hot day

It’s hot, it’s humid and all we want to do is take a nice cold dip to cool us down.

And no-one knows this more than the deer in New Jersey, US, who attempted to do just that.

The animal tried to beat the summer heat by jumping into a local backyard pool.

Posted by Township of Hamilton Police Department on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

The Hamilton Police Department arrived at the scene after getting a call from the pool owner.

They found the deer had been “doing laps” in the pool – obviously “getting in shape to start preparing for the cold winter weather”.

Posted by Township of Hamilton Police Department on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

The cops wrote in a Facebook post: “This morning, officers from the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Skip Morgan Drive for exactly that!

“This little cutie decided that it was a bit too humid out today and was looking for some relief!

Posted by Township of Hamilton Police Department on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

“Officers Thumhart, Bakker and McCarthy were able to use the deer rescue training they learned in the academy (not really) to safely remove the deer from the pool.

“It then decided to take in some sun and relax for a few minutes, before running back into the woods to spread the word!”

- Press Association