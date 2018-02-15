This debate about brushing teeth is driving Twitter crazy

Back to Discover Home

The internet is nothing without high-brow intellectual debate, and this discussion that’s raging on Twitter is surely one that will have theses written on it for years to come.

The debate? Should you wet your toothbrush before putting toothpaste on it?

You might think this is a benign discussion about dental hygiene, but that’s where you’re wrong – it’s got thousands of people talking, and talking passionately.

The most overwhelmingly popular answer to the conundrum is that put forward by user @darienj_5, whose response has hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

Water – toothpaste – more water – brush.

Right? Nope, not for everyone.

So, no water before?

What? Disgusted Steve Carrell – but why?

At this point the only thing clear is there’s a battle of the minds going on here.

Perhaps it’s best then to just agree to disagree, let bygones be bygones and understand that brushing your teeth is about your own opinions, feelings, hopes and dreams.

Even you, guy who puts the toothpaste on his tongue instead of the brush.

Okay, maybe not you..
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Teeth, UK, Brushing teeth, Teeth, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover