This daft pupper’s crisp-related accident will make you chuckle

A golden retriever puppy is having a taste of internet fame after an accident involving a small flight of stairs and a packet of crisps.

Champ, who is 14 weeks old, was filmed with his head trapped in a crisp packet, taking a tumble down some steps. Don’t worry, he was totally fine after the incident.

our pup may be cute but... pic.twitter.com/tun9hSl0qD — cαitlin wernentin. (@catwern5) August 12, 2018

Caitlin Wernentin and her boyfriend Austin Miller own Champ together and say he’s a wonderful pooch.

“He is so fun and always a smiley puppy and is very well cared for,” Caitlin told the Press Association.

“He loves tummy scratches and napping.”

thank you for your concern, but he is okay and unharmed!! pic.twitter.com/EMji49Klwl — cαitlin wernentin. (@catwern5) August 13, 2018

He’s an adorable pup, teaching the internet a lesson. Don’t leave rubbish around dogs – they’ll make mischief!

- Press Association