This dad’s viral joke is so awful it might just make you laugh

A man has gone viral for telling possibly the best “dad joke” of all time.

Pearse Cromwell, from Dublin, filmed his dad telling the joke to his family. Commenting on the video, he said: “Some old fashioned laughter around the kitchen table this evening.”

Social media users were divided over the joke, with some calling it brilliant and others in despair over its cheesiness.

Siobhan David Kerry and I have some old fashioned laughter around the kitchen table this evening Posted by Pearse Cromwell on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The video shows David Cromwell pointing towards a bird drawn out on a sheet of paper, asking for his family to call out the different parts of the bird he points to, before revealing the “magic part”.

His family seem somewhat frustrated with the joke, which took almost two minutes to tell, but all burst into laughter at the punchline.

This man definitely deserves an award for the best “dad joke” ever told.