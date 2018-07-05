This dad called the police twice to report son who won’t get a job

The current job market is tough to break into but for this no-nonsense dad it seems like there’s no excuse for his son not to be bringing home the cash.

In a tweet from Lincolnshire Police they warned about how their valuable time was wasted with a man ringing to complain that his son won't get up off the couch and get a job.

Now it can’t be understated how much the emergency services shouldn’t be joked around with since they provide a much-needed service but we're curious - what did this dad think was actually going to happen?

People couldn’t believe the whole thing was actually real.

Maybe if the son’s CV was a killer then the police would have investigated.

However we think the police might be able to close this case, we've found the most fed up father in the world.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

