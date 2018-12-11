This Cork bar is turning 100 and they’re celebrating the 1918 way

If you know Cork, you know the Oval bar.

The 100-year-old landmark has somewhat paved the way for the hipster vibe the rebel city is now known for.

Drapes - check

Candles in wine bottles - check

Vintage posters - check

Local craft beer - check

The bar, located on the corner of South Main Street and Tuckey Street, is still in its original condition and it’s the only pub in Cork to be included on a list of iconic 20th Century buildings.

To mark the occasion of their centenary birthday they’ve decided to celebrate the 1918 way.

From 7.18pm until 11.30pm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, you enjoy a pint of Beamish for the same price as you would have paid for 100 years ago.

Management and staff took to Facebook to announce the news:

H/T: Our friends at YayCork