This child bought a creepy doll that looks like something out of a horror film

A child’s doll has gone viral on Twitter for looking as though it’s been picked right out of a horror movie set.

Writer Amanda Mancino-Williams from Bath posted a photo of the doll that her daughter Reed had bought from an antique shop, and it’s pretty… unique looking.

Posting the photo, she said: “More than anything in the world, she wanted to buy this secondhand doll. This sick, green doll. This nightmare doll, which is now affectionately named ‘Baby Ben.’

“If I am dead by morning, you know why.”

Mancino-Williams said: “She found the doll in a vintage/antique shop in Exeter during a day out… We were just getting ready to leave when Reed spotted this thing in a dusty corner and screamed, ‘Oh my God, I have to buy this.’

“I’d like to say I was surprised, but Reed has always taken delight in grotesque oddities. Needless to say, Ben now comes with us everywhere we go.”

The Tweet featuring Baby Ben has now reached over 2,000 retweets, and plenty of people on social media have reached out to share pictures of their own creepy dolls, or warn the family that their house may now be haunted.

Reed said: “I liked it because it’s unusual and weird. And because I could scare my brother and sister with it. That’s the best bit.”

Mancino-Williams said: “The responses have been wonderful and without end! I’m still working my way through all the fantastic stories and photos people have shared.

“It’s nice to see that there are killer dolls lurking in corners everywhere. The unexpected bonding moment happening is truly Twitter at its best.”