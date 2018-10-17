This chart shows the exact moment YouTube went down

When one of the biggest sites on the internet goes down, people have to scramble to find an alternative.

And that’s what happened when YouTube went offline for more than an hour overnight.

A chart of Google Trends posted to Reddit showed clearly how searches for Vimeo and Dailymotion, two other video sites, rose sharply immediately after YouTube went dark.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, people were imagining what was going on behind the scenes.

youtube is down now’s your chance @Vimeo — jakey (@NakeyJakey) October 17, 2018

Mr Vimeo I don't feel so good... — Dr. Grandayy 🏥 (@grandayy) October 17, 2018

YouTube eventually tweeted at 2.41am BST on Wednesday that everything was back up and running.- Press Association