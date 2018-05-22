This cat was impaled by an arrow but may make a full recovery

An unfortunate cat in California has received emergency care after being pierced by an arrow.

The two-year-old male was found alert, meowing and clearly in distress in Perris, California, and rescued by staff from Riverside County Animal Services.

The team at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus anaesthetised the cat and safely removed the arrow.

Although the arrow didn’t go through the chest cavity, unfortunately its left front leg was fractured by the arrow and may need to be amputated.

(San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)

Dr Sara Strongin said she and her colleagues are cautiously optimistic the cat will make a recovery, despite the ordeal it’s been through.

“The majority of the trauma was sustained in the left front leg and shoulder, as evidenced by the fracture,” said Dr Strongin. “But, still, we cannot rule out any potential internal injury.

“I think he’s extremely lucky that the arrow did not do more damage,” she continued. “It will be very satisfying and rewarding if he goes on to live a happy, healthy life in a new home.”

(San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)

“We will assist our counterparts in Perris in any way we can to see that the cruel person who did this is held accountable,” said Riverside County Animal Services’ Frank Corvino, who oversees the Field Services Division.

“It’s a heinous act when someone purposely harms any animal causing serious – and sometimes – fatal injuries.”

- Press Association