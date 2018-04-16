This caring police officer went out of her way to save a family of ducks

Police officers are often lauded for their human-saving and crime-fighting exploits, but one man has thanked one of his local officers for something a bit different – helping a family of ducks.

Israel McCullough was travelling during rush hour last week in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, when he noticed officer Diane Lewis ushering a mother duck and her ducklings across a busy road.

Today I watched a J-Town Police Officer help a Mother Duck and her babies cross traffic during rush hour. THIS CLIP SHOULD GO VIRAL! It's something positive for everyone to see. 🐤🐧🐤🐧🐤🐧 pic.twitter.com/74t30hw7mM — Israel McCullough (@IsraelMC01) April 14, 2018

McCullough was so moved by Lewis’ actions he recorded the moment, sharing it on Twitter to commend her.

In the video, Lewis can be seen on the town’s Hurstbourne Parkway waving the duck and her ducklings from the centre of the road to safety.