This cafe in Kerry is offering a tasty prize in exchange for All-Ireland Hurling Final tickets
07/08/2018 - 11:00:00Back to All-Ireland Hurling Final Discover Home
Limerick takes on Galway for an incredible battle in Croke Park to win the Liam McCarthy Cup in less than two week’s time.
But for one cafe in Kerry, they believe that they have got the perfect offer available in order to secure themselves the hard sought tickets.
The BeachCove Café in Waterville, Kerry which is owned by Limerick natives, David Gorey and Paula O Mahony, are offering free breakfast for a year in exchange for two All-Ireland tickets.
Owner Paula is delighted that their plea is gaining popularity across social media and still hasn't given up hope for the coveted tickets.
"No luck yet on tickets but hoping for luck soon with all the exposure we're getting."
Surely there is some hungry fan out there who will help the couple out.
Join the conversation - comment here