This cafe in Kerry is offering a tasty prize in exchange for All-Ireland Hurling Final tickets

Limerick takes on Galway for an incredible battle in Croke Park to win the Liam McCarthy Cup in less than two week’s time.

But for one cafe in Kerry, they believe that they have got the perfect offer available in order to secure themselves the hard sought tickets.

Owners David and Paula are trying everything to get their hands on tickets to the final.

The BeachCove Café in Waterville, Kerry which is owned by Limerick natives, David Gorey and Paula O Mahony, are offering free breakfast for a year in exchange for two All-Ireland tickets.

Owner Paula is delighted that their plea is gaining popularity across social media and still hasn't given up hope for the coveted tickets.

"No luck yet on tickets but hoping for luck soon with all the exposure we're getting."

Surely there is some hungry fan out there who will help the couple out.