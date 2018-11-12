This bunny meme may be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen

Twitter is well known for inspiring some of the internet’s greatest memes, but this bunny one might just be the cutest you’ve ever seen.

The meme sees a keyboard-character rabbit who wants to give you an emoji in exchange for a little something first, asking a friend: “You want this?”

Social media users have adopted the character to reference everything from Shakespeare to The Little Mermaid, and it’s the wholesome antidote to a boring Twitter timeline.

Here are 10 of the best bunny meme examples that will prove that nothing in life comes for free.

1. We’ll start out with a very wholesome version…

2. This Disney-themed twist.

The Little Mermaid GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This version drags everyone who hasn’t updated their phone.

4. Here’s a version to hit writers right in the feelings.

Hilarious Kermit The Frog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Memes meet Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

6. This Twitter user has ideas about how to save the planet.

Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Anyone who’s been on a diet will relate.

8. The sun has abandoned ship.

Angry Mel Gibson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This version of the meme is for anybody who adores Christmas music.

10. Lastly, this version got a little angry.

Disdain Judging You GIF by Madelaine Petsch - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

