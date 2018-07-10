This bride-to-be didn’t let a Disneyland ride stop her showing off her new ring

One woman couldn't contain her happiness at getting engaged - even on a Disneyland rollercoaster.

Sonni Nicolette posted a series of pics on Twitter of the moment she got engaged, including her hilariously posing with the ring on one of the Disneyland rides.

It wasn’t long before the tweet went viral and people shared their feelings on the newly engaged couple.

If this isn’t one of the cutest things you’ll see all day we don’t know what is.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

