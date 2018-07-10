This bride-to-be didn’t let a Disneyland ride stop her showing off her new ring

One woman couldn't contain her happiness at getting engaged - even on a Disneyland rollercoaster.

Sonni Nicolette posted a series of pics on Twitter of the moment she got engaged, including her hilariously posing with the ring on one of the Disneyland rides.

I SAID YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend💘💍 pic.twitter.com/xLgNjrZg2O — Sonni (@sonni_nicolette) July 8, 2018

A picture of my ring for those of you asking💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/qAviqjMo3k — Sonni (@sonni_nicolette) July 9, 2018

It wasn’t long before the tweet went viral and people shared their feelings on the newly engaged couple.

saw this proposal in person and I swear he looked so in love 😩 congrats 😊 — v 🦋 (@glxmvee) July 9, 2018

OMG CONGRATS SONNI I AM LOWKEY CRYING 😭😭😭 — Raven Jamison (@RavenJamison) July 8, 2018

If this isn’t one of the cutest things you’ll see all day we don’t know what is.