This blind dog spinning with excitement is the purest thing you’ll see today
07/05/2018 - 15:20:00
Prepare to fall in love with Laila.
Laila is a five-year-old whippet but sadly, because of a degenerative condition that affects her vision, she’s blind.
Her owner Patrick Milani, who lives in Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently put a video online of what she does when she gets excited, and now she’s a certified internet hero.
Patrick put the video on Reddit where it was a big hit, quickly amassing 7,000 upvotes.
And if the video itself wasn’t enough cute for you, there’s more.
Patrick said: “The good part is that one day a black cat, Bobby, came into our house and adopted us, since then we have never seen her so happy, both of them play every day together.”
Patrick put a small bell on Bobby to help Laila know where her new playmate is.
And now the pair are best pals.
To follow them, head here and check out their Instagram page.
- Press Association
