This blind dog spinning with excitement is the purest thing you’ll see today

Prepare to fall in love with Laila.

Laila is a five-year-old whippet but sadly, because of a degenerative condition that affects her vision, she’s blind.

Her owner Patrick Milani, who lives in Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently put a video online of what she does when she gets excited, and now she’s a certified internet hero.

Sai da frente que estou animada!!!

Patrick put the video on Reddit where it was a big hit, quickly amassing 7,000 upvotes.

And if the video itself wasn’t enough cute for you, there’s more.

Patrick said: “The good part is that one day a black cat, Bobby, came into our house and adopted us, since then we have never seen her so happy, both of them play every day together.”

Patrick put a small bell on Bobby to help Laila know where her new playmate is.

And now the pair are best pals.

Estou apaixonada😍😍😍

To follow them, head here and check out their Instagram page.

- Press Association
