This bird will make you wonder at nature once again
If you fancy yourself as a bit of an expert weaver, these little birds might put you to shame.
Black-headed weaver live in spherical nests woven together from strips of palm leaves by the males, as demonstrated in this clip shared by San Diego Zoo.
Weaving level: Expert.— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) September 2, 2018
If you think you're crafty, try building a house from palm fronds while hanging upside down. https://t.co/eMVbLJncqS#SDZAfricaRocks pic.twitter.com/0uzNYczzCe
The zoo’s website explains: “A nest-building male stops every so often to put on loud, colourful displays intended to entice house-hunting females.
“When she spots a nest — and a male — that piques her interest, the female flutters up to have a look inside. If she fancies it, she moves in.”
The female will then add a floor to the nest, before using it as a place to lay her eggs.
