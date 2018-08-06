This baseball cameraman caught a foul ball and knew exactly where to look

Stunning catches in the field and the crowd are commonplace at the baseball, but rarely does the catcher have as strong a camera presence as this guy.

Reddit user commoninternetuser, who is also a cameraman, was at the Minor League game between the Columbus Clippers and the Indianapolis Indians when a foul ball was struck.

The ball ricocheted off the ground and popped right up towards the camera, where our man was ready and waiting.

I caught a ball. from sports

Great awareness to take the catch, but even better awareness to know exactly where to point in celebration.

Reddit users upvoted the video in their thousands, making this joke headline seem an actual possibility.

Meanwhile, others just wanted to compliment the guy, which seems more than fair.

Catches win matches, but they also win upvotes folks. That’s baseball.

(Columbus Clippers/commoninternetuser)

