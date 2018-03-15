This barman in Galway has a seriously impressive pint stacking technique

If Jenga gives you anxiety, we recommend looking away now.

We're very impressed by this Galway barman's gravity-defying trick.

Andrew McCormack has been working in the Front Door pub on Cross Street in Galway for a year.

Today, he impressed his coworkers with a unique way to display pints of Guinness.

Rather than just place the glasses on the counter (seriously Andrew, there was loads of space there!), Andrew balanced each one on top of the other in a staggered fashion.

We can't look away.

Andrew says he spotted someone in a bar in Dublin stacking the drinks about two years ago and decided to give it a go himself.

Thankfully he picked it up pretty quickly so not too many glasses were smashed along the way.

Thanks to Aoife Carney for sending the snaps our way.