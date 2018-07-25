This baby lemur is the definition of cute
25/07/2018 - 22:04:00Back to Discover Home
Visitors of Zoo Atlanta should watch out for their hearts – they may be stolen by the park’s newest addition.
Sophie the crowned lemur was born to mother Sava and father Xonsu in April, but her name was announced for the first time on Tuesday.
She and her parents live in Zoo Atlanta’s Living Treehouse habitat, which is also home to two other lemur species and have been the focus of a Facebook takeover.
All day on Tuesday, keepers posted photos, video and information about the endangered species, met with supportive comments from followers.
Sophie is named after the Sofia River in Madagascar. The videos posted by the zoo give a glimpse into her daily life, including feeding time and playing with her father.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here