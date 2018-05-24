This baby giraffe standing up for the first time is guaranteed to make you smile

Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin has posted a video of its newest arrival standing up for the first time, and it’s completely adorable.

A baby giraffe, that is yet to be named, was born on May 15 to mum Marlee. The newborn stood up for the very first time after less than an hour in the world.

The cute video now has over 11,000 views.

Wobbly Legs! It took the giraffe calf just 49 minutes after birth to get her wobbly legs under her and stand up for the first time! She was born on May 15 to Marlee. Both are doing well! Posted by Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Milwaukee County Zoo said: “Marlee has been very attentive to the calf and is nursing regularly.

“It took the giraffe calf just 49 minutes after birth to get her wobbly legs under her and stand up for the first time… both are doing well!”

The little girl is already over six feet tall and weighs around 79kg.

