This baby elephant shrew at Brookfield Zoo is surprisingly adorable

If you’re looking for a new favourite animal to fawn over, look no further than the elephant shrew.

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago posted a video of its resident baby giant elephant shrew taking a wander around its straw-covered enclosure.

Posting the video to Facebook, the zoo said: “We can’t get over how cute this black and rufous [reddish brown] giant elephant shrew baby is… and what a big name for such a little species!”

BABY ALERT: We can't get over how cute this black and rufous giant elephant shrew baby is…and what a big name for such a little species! Stop by Habit Africa (The Forest) to say hi to the adorable newborn. #elephantshrew #baby #newborn #Brookfieldzoo Posted by Brookfield Zoo on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

The adorable video has over 3,500 views on Facebook.

The as yet unnamed newborn is seen in the video waving its characteristic long nose around, which the species uses to find food.

Native to parts of southern Africa, the tiny creature is one of the fastest small mammals, reaching speeds of over 28km per hour.

- Press Association