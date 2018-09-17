This Australian woman’s avocado on toast leaves a lot to be desired

Avocado on toast - it seems to be all the rage now.

However, one Australian woman was left feeling well and truly mugged off after being given a rather unique take on the breakfast dish.

Writer Jess McGuire forked out the equivalent of €11 for the meal but it seemed that it required some construction work on her part.

"I'm not sure you guys will ever fully understand the level of annoyance I felt being handed this alleged 'avocado toast with feta' breakfast that cost $18 today," she wrote alongside the image.

"'Pretty deconstructed, isn't it?' I dryly remarked to the waitress, to which she smiled enthusiastically and nodded."

Thankfully in Ireland, we offer a bit more of a choice.

Murphy's Law Breakfast platter.

However, there have been instances where our notions have gotten the better of us.