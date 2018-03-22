This artist used re-imagined WWE commentary with comic cartoons and they’re awesome

A UK artist and animator has taken WWE commentary and given it a whole new meaning.

Nick Murray Willis, from Brighton, is something of a master of cartoon parodies and it looks like theatrical wrestling commentators are perfect fodder for his creativity.

“The commentators are so pumped up in wrestling, and the lingo used and wrestlers’ names meant it was perfect for an animated reinvention,” Nick told the Press Association.

“I saw the potential in the energy and excitement of WWE. Plus I’ve had quite a few requests from people who’ve seen my NBA and football shorts.”

Nick’s other previous works include re-imagining the meanings of classic movie lines.

So what will be getting the Nick Murray Willis treatment next?

“At the moment I’m exploring a few subjects to see what else works well in this animated model,” said Nick. “It can be used on any audio really, but at the moment I’m concentrating on sports, TV and movies.

“I may even have a dabble with music at some point.”

Nick’s other most famous works include his E4 monster, which won the channel’s E Stings competition, and music videos for bands such as Angus And Julia Stone.

Doodles on ice ✏❄🌬⛸🇨🇱🇦🇷 #doodles #ice #peritomoreno #argentina #greyglacier #chile #samsunggalaxynote A post shared by Nick Murray Willis (@nickmurraywillis) on Mar 11, 2018 at 5:33am PDT

To keep up to date with Nick’s work, check him out on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.