This artist makes incredible paintings from spilt coffee

An artist is going viral for creating gorgeous, detailed paintings from the mess people usually clean away.

Giulia Bernardelli, an artist from Italy, uses spilt coffee to create incredible paintings of animals, faces, and landscapes.

The artist incorporates her coffee cups and spoons into the pieces, which have proved incredibly popular on Instagram.

Quando mi stupisco ancora della delicatezza. A post shared by Giulia Bernardelli (@bernulia) on May 15, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

Bernardelli, who studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, said her paintings take several hours each as she does not use paintbrushes, but toothpicks, fingers, and small spoons.

She said: “I take inspiration from everyday life, everyday kind of beauty, from nature (I spend a lot of time studying natural colours and textures) but also from theatre, books, cinema, everything that I find interesting and full of meaning.”

My favorite works about coffee ❤☕ Which is your favorite? #tb #bernulia A post shared by Giulia Bernardelli (@bernulia) on May 4, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

Bernardelli said she began using coffee as a way of creating art when she accidentally spilt a cup less than a year ago.

She said: “Suddenly, but perhaps logically, a new world appeared in front of my eyes, made of beautiful, uncatchable shades, one different from the other.

“It is with this in mind that in my photos I try to catch the magic of a moment, as if the coffee created a story, a tale, by just spilling over the table. I love spontaneity, the ephemeral, the magic that lies in creation.”

Il giro del mondo in 80 giorni. Un progetto per la mia città <3 #cooperativalibraimantovani #JulesVerne #LOVE A post shared by Giulia Bernardelli (@bernulia) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

Bernardelli said: “Most of my creations are temporary and bound to disappear: they are eaten, or consumed and therefore the inexorably disappear.

“After I create an artwork, I take a picture, and this becomes the perfect final result. This is how the artwork is captured at its best, in the moment of final wonder.

“I am convinced that creativity belongs to those who are able to show it and to make it an enriching and joyful way of life.”

Meanwhile….. #coffeeart #foodart #drawing #sketch #draw #graphicdesign #graphic #design #foodartist #art #artsy #coffeeholic #happy #bernulia A post shared by Giulia Bernardelli (@bernulia) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Bernardelli’s artwork has attracted her over 85,000 Instagram followers.

She said: “People immediately responded positively to the images and they became viral in a very short time…

“I was really surprised by this response, and it definitely changed my life.”

- Press Association