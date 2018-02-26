This apology to Jeremy Corbyn now has more retweets than all of Theresa May’s 2018 posts combined

Ben Bradley’s public apology for making a defamatory comment about Jeremy Corbyn has gone viral, amassing more retweets than all of Theresa May’s tweets in 2018 combined.

The vice-chairman of the Conservative Party apologised to the Labour leader for causing “distress and upset” by alleging in a since deleted tweet that Corbyn sold British secrets to communist spies.

On the 19th of February I made a defamatory statement about @jeremycorbyn. I have apologised to Mr Corbyn and here is the complete text of my apology. Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/6JZc8O9E82 — Ben Bradley MP (@bbradleymp) February 24, 2018

After being threatened with legal action, the Mansfield MP said he was “very sorry” for the “untrue and false statement” and agreed to make a “substantial” donation to a charity of Corbyn’s choice.

The apology now has more than 49,000 retweets – more than all of those posted by either May or the Conservatives’ official account in 2018.

(PA Graphics)

Many on social media, including left wing campaign group Momentum, have claimed Bradley’s apology is the most shared tweet by a Conservative MP ever.

Congratulations to @bbradleymp and the @Conservatives on the most viral Tory tweet *ever*! https://t.co/OV1lnmyfe4 — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) February 26, 2018

Whether or not that is accurate, the sharing of Bradley’s apology is indicative of the trend of support shown towards Labour and particularly Corbyn on Twitter.

Since January 1, the Prime Minister’s posts received approximately 29,000 retweets, in comparison to the Labour leader who received more than 352,000 on the social media site.

He mas more followers as well, with 1.75 million to May’s 479,000 – while former Labour leader Ed Miliband also surpasses the Prime Minister with 756,000 following him.