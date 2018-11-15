This anti-Brexit protester would not stop heckling Jacob Rees-Mogg

An anti-Brexit protester appeared to leave Jacob Rees-Mogg rattled, as he consistently heckled the Tory MP while he made a historic statement to reporters.

Mr Rees-Mogg was giving a press conference outside Parliament after he announced he had written to the chairman of the Tory 1922 committee, calling for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

Steve Bray – who has already found internet fame by stalking in the background of TV interviews in Westminster – would not let him have his moment.

As Mr Rees-Mogg spoke, Mr Bray, wearing a blue hat, shouted repeatedly into a megaphone: “Stop Brexit, give the people a vote.”

Mr Rees-Mogg then acknowledged Mr Bray, saying: “We are a democracy. And that’s why these splendid people can shout away. Because we believe in the right of free protest.”

Mr Bray, was spotted on Wednesday morning, making an effort to distract viewers from TV interviews on Brexit

The 49-year-old was seen in front of cameras wearing a “Stop Brexit” hat, and holding placards.

The BBC repeatedly changing cameras to try and keep this #Brexit protestor out of shot is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/KVvuzTyy3Z — Laurie Hanna (@LaurieHanna) November 14, 2018

Mr Bray, who is the founder of anti-Brexit group Stand of Defiance European Movement, told the Press Association: “Our nation is more important than me looking an idiot on telly, far more important.

“I do this for my daughter and my grandson. For the future. If Brexit happens, we will be in years of decline.”

Bray has now been seen several times outside Westminster, and claims he protests with others “every day they’re sitting” in Parliament.

- Press Association