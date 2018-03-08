This animation of Trump’s wayward hair is a thing of beauty

A novice animator is taking Twitter by storm with his first ever video, featuring none other than Donald Trump.

Justin McGuire, 26, from Virginia, saw footage of the US president boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on his way to his residence at Mar-A-Lago and decided to replicate the moment.

Why? Because Trump’s hair was caught by the wind, revealing what looked like an elaborate comb-over.

In his day job, Justin helps students with federal financial aid information for a living, and this incredible animation was his first, although he’s always enjoyed art and drawing.

I made a kind of similar animation but with trumps hair pic.twitter.com/IdPKrtiwtc — justin (@justintmcguire) March 6, 2018

Asked why he decided to replicate the now-famous video clip of Mr Trump’s hair in the wind, Justin told the Press Association: “It’s hard to explain.

“It’s like when you see a moving film or a piece of art and you feel inspired to create something. That’s how I felt when I saw the video of Donald Trump boarding that plane.

“I saw it, in awe, and said to myself ‘I need to animate this’.”

Justin’s tweet containing the animation has been liked more than 970 times.